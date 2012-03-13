* Black Gold fund will pay quarterly coupon, NAV to be
constant
* Call option could be exercised at 10 pct premium in 2 yrs
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, March 13 Lugano-based asset manager
Insch Capital has launched an oil-focused fund exposed to
Canadian oil reserves and offering a 9.5 percent yield and
downside protection that investors can monitor, Insch CEO Chris
Cruden said on Tuesday.
The Black Gold Fund will try to make the bulk of its returns
via exposure to a portfolio of revenue-generating oil production
sites, with the investment secured by proven reserves. The 9.5
percent yield is protected while oil prices remain above $66 per
barrel, said Cruden, whose company manages $425 million.
"The fund is exposed to oil prices, but it cuts out the sort
of extraneous market risk that you'd get from investing in, say,
Exxon or BP, whose share prices are exposed to
factors beyond the oil price."
Around 90 percent of the fund will be invested in loans to
oil producing companies. The annual yields, amounting to 9.5
percent of total assets, are paid to investors quarterly. Net
asset value is held at par, so there are no capital gains.
The oil operating companies issuing the notes use their
reserves as collateral, using the proceeds to fund further
exploration. While the interest on the notes is high, the
collateral backing keeps the cost of capital lower than usual
for their other high-risk, high-return activities such as
exploration.
"If oil drops below $66 and stays there for six months or
more the operator would suffer but that doesn't affect our
ownership of the royalties on the oil in the ground," Cruden
said.
That means investors' outlay would be protected through
Insch's rights to the oil reserves, which it holds alongside the
Government of Canada and the exploration companies.
The remaining 10 percent of the portfolio will consist of a
leveraged exposure to oil prices via long options.
"(This part of the portfolio) just seeks to capture any
price gains from the oil price and pass them on to the investors
so they get a little 'kicker' to add to their yield," Cruden
said.
The minimum investment is $200,000, and there is a 1 percent
annual management fee. The performance fee is a higher than
normal 25 percent but levied only on returns from the 10 percent
of the portfolio invested in options.
Cruden said the capacity of Black Gold -- the amount of
money it could comfortably manage without overstretching the
strategy -- would be around $750 million.
The fund also has a call feature which allows Insch to buy
investors out at a 10 percent premium after two years as long as
the fund has achieved its target returns, potentially lifting
annualised returns to 14.5 percent over two years.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Laurence Fletcher
and Greg Mahlich)