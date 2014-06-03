NEW YORK, June 3 The best-performing mutual fund for the year so far operates on the theory that insiders know more about the prospects for their company than even the most seasoned analyst.

David Miller's tiny $9.5 million Catalyst Insider Long/Short Fund has jumped 26 percent year to date through June 1 - a performance better than any of the other 29,618 funds in the Morningstar database - by mimicking the behavior of top executives at companies large and small.

When Miller sees several executives at one firm selling, as he did when Twitter Inc neared the end of its lock-up period, he shorts the stock on expectations it will fall. When he sees insiders loading up on their own shares, as he has with energy companies, including Kinder Morgan Inc and Martin Midstream Partners LP, he buys in the expectation the stock will jump over the next 12 months.

Miller tends to focus on small and mid-cap companies, where executives are less likely to sell shares to diversify their personal finances, and where there may be less analysis and other published information.

"Whenever you see a situation when insiders keep consistently getting it right and they are acting unanimously, it's a remarkably powerful indicator," Miller said.

He uses custom software that downloads U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filings that disclose the buying and selling activities of corporate insiders. It ranks the value of the information by how well the same executive timed his or her trades in the past. Miller searches for those executives, like Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, who have a record of selling high and buying low.

Some 96 percent of insider transactions are not useful to follow because they are less predictive, says Miller. For example, they may simply be reporting on executives who executed stock options to balance their portfolios, or who sold shares to purchase a home.

Lately, Miller has been buying shares of financial companies such as JMP Group Inc and energy companies such as Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc <HOS.N, where "insiders seem to have bought into the U.S. manufacturing renaissance story," he said.

While Miller, who founded his Huntington, New York-based firm in 2006 and now oversees a total of approximately $900 million in assets across a line of 18 mutual funds, has performed well this year, he has also experienced the downside of his strategy. Last year, the insiders fund lost 2 percent while the broad S&P 500 index rallied nearly 30 percent, largely as a result of the short bets it took during a rising market.

"It's a long-short strategy that needs to get both right," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. The average long-short fund gained approximately 16 percent last year, he said.

None of the other long-short funds followed a similar strategy of dovetailing on insider activity, Rosenbluth said, noting it is rare for a fund or exchange-traded fund to focus exclusively on executive buying and selling.

Since its inception in 2012, the Catalyst Insider fund has gained 19.3 percent, a performance that puts it in the top 7 percent among the long/short equity funds tracked by Morningstar. Investors pay $1.25 per $100 invested to be in this fund, and some will also pay sales charges.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)