By Nishant Kumar
LONDON Feb 11 Britain's markets watchdog is
investigating 67 fund managers or individuals for a range of
alleged offences, it said in an e-mail on Wednesday.
The investigation includes areas such as financial crime,
market abuse and mis-selling, according to the Financial Conduct
Authority.
The regulator released the data for firms and individuals
who fall within the Alternative Investment Fund Managers
Directive (AIFMD) and as of Jan. 26 in response to a Freedom of
Information request by trade publication HFM, a copy of which it
shared with Reuters.
AIFMD compliant managers include firms such as hedge funds,
private equity and real estate fund managers.
UK authorities have been cracking down on market abuse,
systems and control failures and loose practices in the
financial services industry in an attempt to restore public
faith in an industry widely blamed for sowing the seeds of the
financial crisis.
The regulatory crackdown has led to convictions of fund
executives such as Julian Rifat, a former trader at U.S. hedge
fund Moore Capital, and Magnus Peterson, the former boss of
failed hedge fund Weavering who was sent to jail for 13 years by
a London court last month.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop and David
Evans)