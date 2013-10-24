By Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert
Oct 24 Examiners at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission have started reaching out to mutual funds
with exposure to Puerto Rican debt, a spokesman for the agency
said on Thursday.
"Our examiners are reaching out to firms per usual to get a
sense of their exposure and how they're managing it," SEC
spokesman John Nester told Reuters.
SEC examiners routinely inspect mutual funds for compliance
with federal securities laws, but they also sometimes launch
specialized reviews into certain risk areas.
If examiners uncover problems, they could potentially refer
them to the SEC's enforcement division for further
investigation.
Puerto Rico has the highest interest rates of any big U.S.
municipal bond issuer, a sign that the prices on its bonds are
scraping bottom as the commonwealth struggles to right its
troubled economy.
After four years of recession, concerns have been raised
about the possibility of default, spurring bondholders to sell
off the territory's debt, which tops $70 billion.
The S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico Index is down 17 percent
so far in 2013.
States and the federal government do not tax interest paid
on Puerto Rico's bonds, which makes the high-yielding debt
appealing for mutual funds.
But many investors are not aware that their state-specific
funds hold those higher-risk bonds.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts' top securities regulator
William Galvin said he planned to ask the SEC to change rules
that allow money managers to put high concentrations of Puerto
Rican debt into state-specific municipal bond funds.
His office has also opened an investigation into whether
investors in his state were adequately informed about the risks
of Puerto Rican debt in municipal bond funds.
Fidelity Investments, OppenheimerFunds - a unit of
MassMutual Life Insurance Co - and UBS Financial Services
have all received letters from Galvin's office.
The query by SEC examiners was reported earlier on Thursday
by the Bond Buyer.
The SEC is the federal regulator for mutual funds and
requires them to make detailed disclosures about their holdings,
financial performance and potential risks.