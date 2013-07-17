BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
NEW YORK, July 17 Short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates said Wednesday that he is betting against the shares of Caterpillar Inc. and still has a short bet against Hewlett-Packard.
Caterpillar's stock price fell 2 percent after Chanos' comments, which were delivered at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors said at the conference that he likes Thermo Fisher and Express Scripts stock.
Hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, founder of The Children's Investment Fund Management, said he likes the stock of EADS , automaker Porsche, and Aurizon. He said that order backlog and cuts in unit costs make him confident that EADS stock will double in the next two to three years.
Kingdon Capital founder Mark Kingdon, meanwhile, said he likes Japanese autos on account of Abenomics, in reference to the loose monetary policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Kingdon said he likes Mazda, Fuji Heavy, and Toyota on account of those policies.
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: