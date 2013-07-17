BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 17 Trian Fund Management, headed by Nelson Peltz, has amassed a "big stake" in chemicals maker DuPont, CNBC said on Wednesday.
Shares of DuPont rose 4.8 percent on the news of Trian's stake. At the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference, Peltz declined to comment in response to questions by CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on his DuPont interest.
DuPont declined to a Reuters request for comment. "We don't comment on market rumors or speculation," DuPont spokesman Michael Hanretta said.
Investors have agitated for months about the company's low stock price compared with rivals Monsanto and BASF . While DuPont is the second-largest seed maker after Monsanto, its stock trades at a large discount to its rival.
DuPont's titanium dioxide paint business, the largest in the world, has been blamed by some investors as weighing on the stock. The business is highly cyclical and requires large infusions of cash to maintain during troughs.
Trian said on Wednesday that it wants PepsiCo Inc. to buy Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc. for $35 to $38 a share, or to separate its snacks and beverage business. Trian has a roughly $2.7 billion stake in both Pepsi and Mondelez combined.
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: