CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as commodity prices lose ground
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
NEW YORK, March 22 DoubleLine Capital LP, the investment firm run by star bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, said Friday it has hired four stock analysts and a stocks trader as an expansion of the firm's equity management lineup.
The firm, which is based in Los Angeles and manages over $53 billion in assets, hired Jonathan Ainley, Sunny Ommanney, Brian Shim and Kristine Smith as stock analysts and Rodney Boone as an equities trader.
The new hires expand DoubleLine Equity LP, a stock management division the firm launched on Jan. 2 with the hiring of stock portfolio managers Brendt Stallings and Husam Nazer.
