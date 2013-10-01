US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Oct 1 Investors pulled $2.1 billion from Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund in September, marking the biggest-ever outflow from the fund, Morningstar data showed Tuesday.
As a firm, the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital LP had outflows of $1.7 billion from its U.S. mutual funds in September, marking the fourth straight month of outflows from the funds, Morningstar data showed.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group