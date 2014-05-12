(Adds Pimco had no comment, background on new hires)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 12 DoubleLine Capital, the bond
management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday said it had
hired two institutional sales representatives and an open-end
mutual funds operations specialist as the company continues to
build out into new lines of business.
Gheorghe Rotar, Jr has joined DoubleLine as a mutual fund
operations specialist and will report to Patrick Townzen,
manager of operations at DoubleLine.
Rotar joined DoubleLine from Newport Beach-based Pacific
Investment Management Company, or Pimco, where he was employed
since 2007. Last month, DoubleLine named Ignacio Sosa,
previously Pimco's executive vice president for global bond
product management, as director of DoubleLine's newly formed
Product Solutions Group. Pimco declined to comment.
DoubleLine employs 114 people and manages approximately $50
billion in assets.
DoubleLine also said Christopher Von Bargen recently joined
as sales representative responsible for institutions domiciled
in the Southeastern United States.
Frederick Schachinger will also join the institutional
market team, effective June 2, with responsibility for the
Northeast. They will report to Vincent Fiorillo, manager of
Global Sales at DoubleLine.
At Pimco, Rotar served most recently as supervisor in the
firm's funds operations department. His duties there included
managing the alternative funds team, new employees, performing
cost/benefit analysis and implementing cost-reducing projects
across multiple groups.
Schachinger came from Deutsche Asset Management in New York
where he has served as the team lead for pension, foundation and
endowment sales. He previously served as director of the Global
Client Group at BlackRock/Barclays Global Investors.
Von Bargen came from PNC Capital Advisors in Atlanta where
he served as a vice president responsible for institutional
business development and consultant relations in the Southeast.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)