* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
NEW YORK Jan 15 DoubleLine Capital LP, the $53 billion bond firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, registered three stock mutual funds in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The firm registered The DoubleLine Equities Small Cap Growth Fund, the DoubleLine Equities Growth Fund and the DoubleLine Equities Global Technology Fund, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All three funds seek long-term capital appreciation, according to the filing, and former TCW Group Inc portfolio managers Husam Nazer and Brendt Stallings will manage the funds.
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.