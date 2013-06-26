By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 25 Jeffrey Gundlach, head of
DoubleLine Capital LP, said on Tuesday that the selloff in the
bond market is likely to end in the next few weeks and that now
is the time to consider buying riskier debt.
In an investor webcast, Gundlach characterized the selloff
in the bond market as a "liquidation cycle" that will end within
weeks, once the benchmark 10-year Treasury hits a high of 2.75
percent. In light of this, investors should consider riskier
bonds, he said.
"The momentum of higher interest rates is slowing," Gundlach
said. "Now is the time to be thinking about taking advantage of
the price discounts that exist in some of the risk areas of the
bond market," he added.
Bond markets have seen a wide selloff since Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on May 22 that the central
bank could reduce its $85 billion in monthly purchases of
Treasuries and agency mortgages this year.
Bernanke rekindled fears when he said at a news conference
on June 19 that the central bank could reduce its purchases this
year and halt them around mid-2014. The Fed's bond-buying has
kept interest rates low and fueled a rally in riskier assets
such as U.S. stocks.
Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of
DoubleLine, said that Tuesday marked the "first encouraging
signs" of the selloff becoming excessive, since investors are
starting to view those bonds as undervalued.
Tuesday's webcast was to mark the launch of the DoubleLine
Floating Rate Fund, which will open to the public on
July 1. DoubleLine portfolio managers Bonnie Baha and Robert
Cohen will manage the fund.
The fund will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in
floating rate loans, according to the fund's prospectus, which
are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks. Cohen said on the webcast that
companies are generating strong cash flows and can support the
debt on their balance sheets.
The effective yield on the Standard & Poor's/LSTA U.S.
Leveraged Loan 100 Index is currently 5.15 percent. The index
has earned a return of 2.51 percent so far this year, despite
having fallen 0.39 percent so far in June.
The yield-to-worst on the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield
Index, by comparison, has risen to 6.94 percent from its record
low of 4.97 percent on May 7. The index has tumbled 3.57 percent
this month and has earned a return of just 0.43 percent so far
this year. Yield-to-worst indicates the lowest potential yield
on a bond without the issuer defaulting.
Floating-rate bank loans have been a refuge for investors
concerned about rising interest rates. Investors have poured
$30.5 billion in new cash into loan funds so far this year,
which is on pace to trounce the previous annual record of $18.2
billion in 2010, according to Lipper.
While loan funds have gained, some of the largest bond funds
have seen outflows this year. The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund, suffered outflows of $1.3 billion in
May, its first since 2011, according to Morningstar.
Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
had inflows of $294 million last month, according to
Morningstar. Demand for the fund was hit, however, by the recent
selloff in bonds. The fund suffered outflows of $681 million
between May 22 and June 12, according to Lipper, marking its
biggest streak of outflows since its inception in April 2010.
The DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund is down just 0.49 percent
since May 21, the day before the wide selloff in bond markets
began, according to Lipper. The average U.S.-based bond fund,
meanwhile, has fallen 4.3 percent since May 21.
Cohen said on the webcast that the firm will seek to raise
under $6 billion for the new fund. The Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine has roughly $60 billion in assets.