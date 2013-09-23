NEW YORK, Sept 23 Jeffrey Gundlach, head of
DoubleLine Capital LP, has begun managing a variable annuity
using the strategy of his flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund, the firm said Monday.
The Curian/DoubleLine Total Return Fund, which Gundlach
co-manages with DoubleLine president Philip Barach, has raised
$450 million from investors. The fund is offered as one of
Jackson National Life Insurance Co's Elite Access variable
annuities.
Gundlach's roughly $35 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund typically invests more than 50 percent of its assets in a
variety of mortgage-backed securities, including nonagency
mortgage-backed securities, which have no government guarantee
of principal repayment.
Variable annuities are insurance products that offer
investors the ability to invest and accumulate retirement
savings on a tax-deferred basis and then use the money to fund
lifetime retirement benefits.
Policyholders typically can choose their own investments
from among lists of mutual funds that the annuities offer. These
products often have high fees to cover both the retirement
income guarantee and the investment management costs.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is down 0.15 percent
so far this year, besting 95 percent of peers, according to
investment research firm Morningstar.
Gundlach is chief executive and chief investment officer of
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which had roughly $57 billion in
assets as of June 30. The Curian/DoubleLine Total Return Fund is
the first variable annuity the firm has managed.
Lansing, Michigan-based Jackson is a subsidiary of British
insurer Prudential Plc