(Adds new Lipper weekly flow data)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 12 European stocks are poised to
become the darlings of 2015 on the back of the European Central
Bank's 1 trillion-euro government bond-buying program.
The ECB's program, which began on Monday, will likely spur
already surging demand for European equities as the euro weakens
and European bond yields fall to record lows.
"The floodgates of new demand into European equities are
just starting to open," said Marc Halperin, portfolio manager at
Federated Investors in New York, who has invested roughly 76
percent of his $1.8 billion Federated International Leaders Fund
in European shares.
Demand for European stock mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds has gained momentum this year, with inflows of $4.3
billion through March 4, according to Lipper data, while
U.S.-focused stock funds have posted $4.9 billion in outflows.
Last year, European stock mutual funds and ETFs posted
inflows of just $1.3 billion, compared with $116 billion into
U.S.-focused stock funds.
On Thursday, Lipper data showed U.S.-based European stock
funds attracted $924 million of inflows in the week ended
Wednesday, the seventh straight week of inflows.
Data from TrimTabs Investment Research showed U.S. investors
poured a record $9.7 billion into European stock ETFs between
Jan. 16 and March 6.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional
shares has rallied 15 percent this year, beating the benchmark
U.S. S&P 500's 0.9 percent loss year-to-date.
The potential for the euro to hit parity with the U.S.
dollar by year-end has come into further focus, with the
currency trading near $1.05 for the first time in 12 years on
Wednesday. Deutsche Bank forecast on Tuesday that the euro would
hit parity with the greenback by year-end and 85 cents by 2017.
Investors say a weaker euro will boost the earnings of
European exporters and draw more tourism, while the contrast
between the ECB's stimulus and the U.S. Federal Reserve's shift
toward tighter policy should benefit European shares.
"Our equity strategists believe the rotation (into European
stocks) has further to go, as fundamental drivers remain
supportive," said Keith Parker, U.S. head of asset allocation
research for Barclays in New York, in a March 5 note.
Stronger European economic data has bolstered that view.
The euro area Citi Economic Surprise Index, which measures
the degree to which data has beaten expectations in the region,
hit a two-year high of 61.8 on March 3 and has hovered near that
level in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Andre
Grenon and Jonathan Oatis)