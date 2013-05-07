NEW YORK May 7 David Einhorn, hedge fund manager and chairman of reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., said on Tuesday he had added to the firm's investment position in Apple Inc.

"We've added to our Apple position; now we just wait for the release of Apple's next blockbuster product," Einhorn said on a conference call for his Cayman Island-based reinsurer. He also said that the regime change at the Bank of Japan supports his "long-term thesis" of a weaker yen and stronger gold .