NEW YORK Nov 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn
has spoken with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook
again to discuss a potential stock buyback, cable television
network CNBC reported on Monday.
Icahn, who has demanded a $150 billion buyback publicly and
privately to Apple's Cook since August, had a good conversation
with Cook and they both continue to believe the company is
undervalued, CNBC reported.
Icahn owns roughly 4.7 million shares in the technology
giant; he revealed on Aug. 13 that his investment firm had a
"large position" in Apple. He has said that Apple shares could
trade at $700 with a larger stock buyback.
Apple shares were down 0.36 percent at $518.70 in afternoon
trading on Monday.
Icahn and Apple were not immediately available for comment.
Icahn also said that he hoped offshore driller Transocean
would raise its stock dividend further in the future,
CNBC reported.
Switzerland-based Transocean said Monday that it had reached
an agreement with Icahn to pay out a $3 dividend and reduce its
maximum number of board seats to 11 from 14.
Icahn, who disclosed a 5.6 percent stake in the company in
January, had previously pressed for a $4 per share dividend.
Transocean shares were up 3.8 percent at $55.5 in afternoon
trading.