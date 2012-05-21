BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
NEW YORK May 21 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who also heads reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd, told his reinsurance investors that the housing market is improving on Monday.
Einhorn, speaking at a Greenlight Capital Re investor conference, said that the improvement in the housing market is "pretty broadly-based."
In its most recent quarterly filing of U.S. stock holdings, Greenlight Capital held 64,000 shares of NVR Inc., a homebuilder and mortgage banker.
