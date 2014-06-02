NEW YORK, June 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, rose 1.25
percent in May, beating 79 percent of its peers, preliminary
Morningstar data showed on Monday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a
competitor to the Pimco Total Return Fund run by Jeffrey
Gundlach, rose 1.13 percent last month, beating 55 percent of
its peers, the data showed.
The Pimco fund has $230 billion in assets and is the
flagship of Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of
European financial services company Allianz SE. Pimco
had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the
firm's website.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)