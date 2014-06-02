NEW YORK, June 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, posted $4.3
billion in net outflows in May, marking the 13th straight month
of outflows from the fund, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
The fund had $229 billion in assets at the end of May, the
data showed. The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund
posted $10.8 million in net outflows in May, according
to the data. That also marked the 13th straight month of
outflows from the ETF.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94
trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm's
website.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)