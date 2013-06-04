NEW YORK, June 4 Bill Gross, founder and co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, on Tuesday said in his latest letter to investors that global stimulus measures are lowering companies' desire to invest in future production.

Gross, who runs the world's largest mutual fund, said that monetary stimulus has resulted in low yields and less reward on riskier investments, stunting real economic growth and leading corporations to return capital rather than invest it in productive ways like research and development.

"Western corporations seem focused more on returning capital as opposed to investing it," Gross said in reference to companies' dividends and stock buybacks, adding that the effect is negative on real economic growth.

Gross, who has criticized the negative impact of low interest rates from monetary stimulus on savers and business models, said that investors should reduce risk assets as a result of the weak rewards to be gained.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE had $2.04 trillion in assets at the end of March. The firm's flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund has roughly $292.9 billion in assets.