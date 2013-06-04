NEW YORK, June 4 PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, suffered its first outflows since 2011 in May, Morningstar data showed.

The fund had outflows of $1.3 billion in May, the first outflows since investors pulled $1.35 billion from the fund in December of 2011, Morningstar said.

PIMCO Total Return Fund, which has roughly $292.9 billion in assets, was down 2.15 percent in May, according to Morningstar.