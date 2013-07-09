By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 Pimco, the manager of the
world's largest bond fund, suffered record outflows across its
U.S. mutual funds of $14.5 billion in June, investment research
firm Morningstar said on Monday.
The outflows were the greatest on Morningstar's records,
which began in 1993, the firm said. The outflows were also the
first across Pimco's U.S. mutual funds since December 2011, when
the firm saw $2.1 billion leave the funds, Morningstar said.
The total withdrawals include outflows of $9.6 billion from
the firm's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in June, also a
monthly record according to Morningstar and reducing the fund's
assets to $268 billion.
The fund was down 2.64 percent in June, marking its worst
monthly performance since September 2008 as interest rates rose
on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its
bond-buying later this year. The central bank is buying $85
billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities monthly in
an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European
financial services company Allianz Se, had $2.04
trillion in assets at the end of March.
The fund, run by Pimco founder and co-chief investment
officer Bill Gross, is down 4.24 percent for the year, according
to the firm's website