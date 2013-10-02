By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 2 Bill Gross, manager of The Pimco
Total Return Fund, said on Wednesday that the global economy may
be facing low policy rates for decades.
Gross wrote in his October investment outlook that investors
should "bet against" expectations that the federal funds rate -
the U.S. Federal Reserve's benchmark short-term borrowing rate -
will rise by one percentage point by late 2015.
"The U.S. (and global economy) may have to get used to
financially repressive - and therefore low policy rates - for
decades to come," wrote Gross, a co-founder and co-chief
investment officer at Pimco, whose flagship Pimco Total Return
Fund has roughly $250 billion in assets.
"Right now the market (and the Fed forecasts) expects fed
funds to be 1 percent higher by late 2015 and 1 percent higher
still by December 2016. Bet against that," he wrote in the
letter entitled "Survival of the Fittest?"
Gross's outlook on the level of rates is important because
Pimco manages roughly $1.97 trillion and is one of the world's
largest bond managers. Gross and co-Chief Investment Officer and
Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian's views on Fed actions and
global credit also influence other investors because of the
firm's size in the marketplace.
The Fed has held its overnight funds rate between zero and
0.25 percent since December 2008 and has more than tripled its
balance sheet to around $3.7 trillion in an effort to pull the
U.S. economy out of recession and spur stronger economic growth.
On Sept. 18, the Fed reiterated that it would not start to
raise interest rates at least until unemployment falls to 6.5
percent, as long as inflation does not threaten to go above 2.5
percent. The U.S. jobless rate in August was 7.3 percent.
Most policymakers, 12 out of 17, projected the first rate
hike would not come until 2015, even though the forecasts
suggested they would likely hit their threshold for considering
a rate rise as early as next year.
The Fed also surprised investors by keeping its $85 billion
in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages
unchanged, confounding many who had expected a reduction.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
plunged 17 basis points to 2.69 percent following the Fed
decision. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. The yield
on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is currently 2.6
percent.
Gross also said in the letter that a portfolio of Treasury
inflation-protected securities (TIPS) and shorter-dated bonds
could return 4 percent in future years.
Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund gained 1.8 percent in
September, its best monthly performance since Jan. 2012,
according to data from Morningstar. That performance beat 98
percent of peers, the investment research firm said.
The fund is still down 1.97 percent for the year, according
to the Pimco website. The Newport Beach, California-based
Pacific Investment Management Co. is a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE.
Gross's fund had outflows of $5.4 billion in September,
marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the fund,
Morningstar data showed on Wednesday. While the withdrawals were
sizeable, they were the lowest since May.
Investors also pulled $220.3 million from the Pimco Total
Return ETF in September. That also marked the fifth
straight month of outflows from the actively managed ETF, which
is designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship bond fund.
The withdrawals from the roughly $3.9-billion ETF came
despite its gain of 1.7 percent in September, which made it the
top performer among its peers, Morningstar data showed.
As a firm, Pimco had outflows of $6.5 billion across its
U.S. open-end mutual funds last month, marking the fourth
straight month of outflows from the funds, according to
Morningstar. The outflows marked an improvement from withdrawals
of $11 billion in August.
Gross told CNBC television on Wednesday that there is
virtually no chance the U.S. government will default on its debt
by Oct. 17. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has warned Congress
the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later
than that date.
"The possibility of default on the part of the U.S. Treasury
is a million to one, and perhaps even in the billions," Gross
said. He said the U.S. Treasury collects about $300 billion in
monthly revenues while paying out about $40-45 billion in
monthly interest.
"There's no possibility that the U.S. Treasury would ever
think of and would ever be in a position of defaulting, based
upon that coverage," Gross said.
A resolution to the looming fight between Democratic and
Republican lawmakers over raising the $16.7 trillion federal
debt ceiling is expected to be reached on Oct. 17. A failure to
increase the borrowing limit could cause the government to
default on its debt, analysts have said.