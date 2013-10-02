NEW YORK Oct 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest mutual fund run by Bill Gross, had outflows of
$5.4 billion in September, marking the fifth straight month of
outflows from the fund, Morningstar data showed on Wednesday.
The outflows lowered the fund's assets to $250 billion, the
Chicago-based Morningstar said. The latest outflows were the
lowest since May, and were down from withdrawals of $7.7 billion
in August.
Gross, a co-founder and co-chief investment officer at
Pimco, runs the flagship fund. The Pimco Total Return
Exchange-Traded Fund, meanwhile, had outflows of $220.3
million last month, marking the fifth straight month of outflows
from the ETF.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm's
website.