NEW YORK Oct 31 Bill Gross, co-founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant Pimco, said Thursday
that tax reform in the United States would improve the nation's
economic growth.
"Growth depends on investment and investment in part depends
on an equitable rebalancing of personal income taxes, capital
gains and carried interest," Gross said in his monthly letter to
investors.
Gross also said that, by broadly increasing taxes, the
United States could improve its competitive stance and
"challenge more productive economies such as Germany and
Canada."
Gross, whose $250 billion Pimco Total Return Fund is the
world's largest mutual fund, also said that developed economies
function best when income inequality is minimal.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, according to the firm's Web
site.