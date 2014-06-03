BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 3 Bond giant Pimco posted $5.5 billion in net outflows across its U.S. open-end mutual funds in May, extending the firm's record outflow streak to 12 straight months, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm's website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq