NEW YORK Dec 31 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest bond fund, fell 0.8 percent in December to
trail 95 percent of its peers, preliminary Morningstar data
showed on Wednesday.
The fund rose 4.36 percent for the year, trailing 77 percent
of peers.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund's net
asset value fell 0.22 percent in the month, trailing 61 percent
of peers, the data showed.
But the ETF's net asset value rose 6.7 percent for the year,
putting it in the top percentile of its peer group.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co. had a turbulent year, with management shake-ups
at the top prompting many investors to pull their assets with
the bond company. The firm is a unit of German insurer Allianz
SE.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)