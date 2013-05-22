NEW YORK May 22 Bill Gross, co-chief investment
officer of bond giant PIMCO, said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal
Reserve will likely begin tapering its monetary stimulus in
September and that bond investors might have already anticipated
the move.
"I think we're looking at a potential tapering in the next
few months and probably around September," Gross, who is also a
founder of PIMCO, told cable television network CNBC.
Gross, whose Pacific Investment Management Co had $2.04
trillion in assets at the end of March, said the rise in the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has led him to suspect
investors have already anticipated a pullback.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2.03 percent at the
close of trading on Wednesday, up 65 basis points from its
intraday record low of 1.38 percent on July 25 of last year.
Rising yields indicate falling prices.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgage securities per month in an effort to lower borrowing
costs and spur hiring. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress
on Wednesday the central bank could decide to scale back its
stimulus at one of its "next few meetings" if the economy looked
set to maintain momentum.
Gross, whose PIMCO Total Return Fund is the world's largest
mutual fund with $292.9 billion in assets, said there may be a
bubble in 30-year Treasuries as a result of the Fed's purchases.
"If anything, in the Treasury market, there's a bubble in
30-year Treasuries," Gross said.
Gross also said the stock market is "frothy" and cited data
showing that companies are buying back $50 billion in equity
shares per month. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 16 percent
so far this year.