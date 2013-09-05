By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Pimco's Bill Gross, manager of
the world's largest bond fund, said on Thursday the global
economy has become difficult to stabilize and that investors
should seek safety in shorter-dated bonds and
inflation-protected Treasuries.
In his September letter to investors, Gross said central
banks' easy money policies have become less effective in
generating economic stability, and that zero-bound interest
rates have threatened finance and investment in the "real
economy."
"Why invest in financial or real assets if bond prices could
only go down, and/or stock prices could no longer be pumped up
via the artificial steroids of QE?," Gross said, in reference to
stimulative policies like the Federal Reserve's $85 billion in
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Gross added that liquidity will be "challenged" when
policymakers start to tighten easy money policies and stocks may
also be "at risk" when the Fed ends its bond-buying program.
The Fed's stimulus, which is being implemented in an effort
to spur U.S. economic growth and keep interest rates low, has
been a major source of support for stock and bond markets. The
benchmark S&P 500 stock index has risen about 16 percent
this year.
The release of the latest minutes of the Fed's July 30-31
meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in
stimulus. Four Fed presidents said in August, however, that the
central bank could begin reducing its bond-buying soon.
In the letter entitled "Seventh Inning Stretch," Gross said
that the end of central bank stimulus challenges liquidity since
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, no longer benefiting
from easy money policies, will "have only themselves to sell
to."
Gross also said that, in light of economic instability and
central banks' focus on "forward guidance," or the likely path
of future interest rates, shorter-dated bonds are the most
reliable investment. The Fed has held the benchmark federal
funds rate in a zero to 0.25 percent range since December 2008.
"If unemployment and inflation rates can be at least closely
guesstimated, then front-end yields become the most reliable bet
in the ballpark," Gross said in the letter.
Fifteen of the Fed's 19 policymakers in June had not
expected to start raising rates until 2015 or later. Gross,
however, wrote on social media platform Twitter in mid-July that
the fed funds rate - the U.S. central bank's benchmark
short-term borrowing rate - is likely to remain at its current
level until 2016 and is the "key to value."
Gross, whose flagship Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's
largest bond fund with $251 billion in assets, said investors
should seek shorter-dated Treasuries or credit, while also
seeking longer-dated TIPS to protect against future inflation.
"Bond investors should focus on 'safer' front-end positions
in Treasuries or credit space because of the Fed's shift to
forward guidance," Gross said.
Assets in Gross's flagship bond fund have shrunk 14 percent
in the past four months as a result of investor withdrawals and
price losses, according to data from investment research firm
Morningstar.
The fund has seen its assets fall from $292 billion at the
end of April to $251 billion at the end of August. Investors
have pulled about $26 billion from the fund since the start of
May, while portfolio losses have amounted to roughly $15 billion
over that period, according to Morningstar.
The price losses have come amid a selloff in the bond market
on fears of an upward spike in interest rates once the Fed
reduces its bond-buying.
On Thursday, the yield on the safe-haven 10-year U.S.
Treasury note rose above 2.95 percent, its highest
in more than 25 months. As yields rise, prices fall. That marks
a sharp rise of well over a percentage point since May 2, when
the yield stood at 1.62 percent.
Gross's big bet on U.S. government securities has hit his
flagship bond fund, which is down 4.13 percent so far this year,
according to the Pimco website. The fund had 39 percent of its
holdings in U.S. government-related securities as of July 31.
The fund fell 1.07 percent in August alone, putting its
performance above just 8 percent of peers, according to
Morningstar.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an
actively-managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the
flagship mutual fund, fell 0.68 percent in August, ahead of 24
percent of peers, Morningstar added.
Along with the limitations of banks and government in
stabilizing the economy, Gross said in the letter that
regulatory restraints such as Basel III, Securities and Exchange
Commission fines, and criminal investigations have been negative
for the economy.
The Basel III accord was drawn up to make banks more stable
and reduce their risk after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Gross is a founder and co-chief investment officer at
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial
services company Allianz SE.
The Newport Beach, California-based firm had $1.97 trillion
in assets as of June 30, according to the company website.