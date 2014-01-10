BRIEF-Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 mln
* Capital One Financial - former CFO Stephen S. Crawford's fy 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $8.8 million
NEW YORK Jan 10 Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, increased its holdings of U.S. government-related debt to 45 percent in December from 37 percent in November, data from the firm's website showed on Friday.
The fund, which has $237 billion in assets, posted an increase in its mortgage holdings to 35 percent in December from 34 percent in November.
The fund showed a negative position of 6 percent in money market and net cash equivalents in December after showing a 5 percent exposure in November. The fund also increased its holdings of non-U.S. developed market securities to 6 percent in December from 4 percent in November.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2013, according to the Pimco website.
* Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: