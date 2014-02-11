NEW YORK Feb 11 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest bond fund, increased its holdings of U.S.
government-related securities to 46 percent in January from 45
percent in December, data from the firm's website showed on
Tuesday.
The fund's stake in U.S. government-related securities in
January was the highest since at least June of last year.
The fund, which has $237 billion in assets and is managed by
Pimco co-founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross,
also increased its mortgage holdings to 36 percent in January
from 35 percent in December; increased its non-U.S. developed
market holdings to 7 percent in January from 6 percent; cut its
U.S. credit holdings to 9 percent in January from 10 percent;
and reduced its effective duration to 5.05 years in January from
5.37 years.
The fund also showed a negative 8 percent exposure to money
market and net cash equivalents in January after showing a
negative 6 percent exposure in December.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92
trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2013, according to the firm's
website.