NEW YORK Oct 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, fell 0.94 percent in September to trail 76 percent of its peers, preliminary Morningstar data showed on Wednesday.

The fund's September return was its weakest since last December, the data showed. The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund's net asset value fell 0.52 percent last month, beating 72 percent of peers, the data showed.

The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co. had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm's website. The firm is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)