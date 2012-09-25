By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 25
Among 151 U.S. managers surveyed by Natixis Global Asset
Management, 76 percent said that "alternatives" are essential in
protecting against risk while 73 percent said that they are
critical to outperforming the broader market.
But the move into hedge funds comes as the $2 trillion
industry once again underperforms the broad U.S. market indexes.
Through the end of August, hedge funds gained around 4 percent,
lagging well behind total returns of 13.5 percent in the
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index, according to Credit
Suisse.
Stock markets have been posting solid returns this year, but
have been whipsawed periodically by troubling news, such as
economic weakness in Europe and China, the "fiscal cliff" of
expiring U.S. tax cuts and automatic government spending
reductions next year, and the Federal Reserve's massive
bond-buying programs.
The Natixis survey found that 88 percent of the managers --
who each oversee about $30 billion in assets -- are satisfied
with the performance of the alternatives they invest in and 93
percent would increase or maintain the same alternatives
exposure if they could go back and reevaluate.
Natixis Global Asset Management conducted the survey online
in June and July, and participants included corporate and public
pension funds, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
reserves and liabilities, and endowments and foundations.
Natixis Global Asset Management oversaw $711 billion in
assets as of June 30 and has investments in affiliates such as
Loomis, Sayles and Co, Harris Associates LP, and Aurora
Investment Management LLC, which manages funds of hedge funds.
Public plans with more than $1 billion had a median 15
percent exposure to nontraditional investments as of June 2012,
the highest ever and up from 9.2 percent in June 2011, according
to the Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service.
The Natixis survey found that the increased faith in
alternatives is an attempt to rescale risk management in the
face of market volatility and the threats posed by the euro zone
debt crisis and tighter regulation.
Risks such as those of the upcoming elections and Europe are
becoming "much more important" to institutional investors, said
John Hailer, president and chief executive of Natixis Global
Asset Management in the Americas and Asia.
The survey results indicate that the managers are taking an
"out with the old, and in with the new" approach to risk
management, said Hailer, and view nontraditional assets as
attractive and also as a way to get higher returns.
Seventy-four percent of respondents said they have changed
their stance toward risk management over the past five years,
with the 68 percent majority saying that the euro zone debt
crisis will be one of the three main market disruptors over the
next two years.
Meanwhile, 85 percent of the managers surveyed anticipate
tighter regulatory constraints, and 74 percent said they will
face more limitations on their investment choices.
In the global version of the survey that included 482
institutional investors worldwide -- including in Asia, Europe,
the Middle East, the UK and the United States -- 69 percent of
participants said that alternative investments are necessary to
protect against risk, and 85 percent of the investors were
satisfied with the performance of their alternative investments.