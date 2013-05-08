NEW YORK May 8 William Ackman, chief executive
of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on
Wednesday that the intrinsic value of consumer goods company
Procter & Gamble's stock could reach $125 within two
years.
Ackman, whose $12 billion hedge fund has taken a roughly $2
billion stake in the firm, extolled Procter & Gamble's strong
emerging market presence, which accounts for 40 percent of its
sales. He also said it should be able to grow at 5 percent a
year, calling it one of the "great businesses of the world."
Ackman, known for his bets against bond insurer MBIA and,
most recently, nutritional products company Herbalife, said the
P&G stock price could be trading at 20 times estimated earnings
per share by June 2015, which would translate into a $120 per
share.
When adding in an estimated $5 in dividends, the intrinsic
value of the stock would be $125.