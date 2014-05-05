PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 5 Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday that he recommends the shares of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because the companies have low liquidity risk.
Ackman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the shares of the companies, both of which are now trading around $4 a share, could be worth $23.
Ackman said Pershing Square Capital Management, his $13.6 billion hedge fund, has owned the common shares of the two companies since late last year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: