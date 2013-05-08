BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
NEW YORK May 8 James Chanos, founder and managing partner of short-selling firm Kynikos Associates L.P., said Wednesday that hard-disk drive companies are likely to decline.
Chanos, noted for predicting the downfall of Enron and a vocal bear on the Chinese economy, said at the Sohn Investment Conference that the hard disk drive business is a "value trap" that is nearing a downturn similar to that of the personal computer business. As examples he cited Seagate Technology and Western Digital Corp.
Western Digital was down 2.5 percent in after-hours trading, while Seagate Technology lost 3.4 percent.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.