NEW YORK May 8 Stanley Druckenmiller, founder
of former hedge fund Duquesne Capital, criticized the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary policy on Wednesday and recommended
betting against the Australian dollar.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York,
Druckenmiller said that the Fed's monthly bond purchases of $85
billion amount to the "most inappropriate" monetary policy in
the history of the developed world.
He also said to avoid all commodity currencies, including
those of Brazil, South Africa, and Canada, and said the value of
the Australian dollar could "come down hard."