By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Steven Eisman, founder and
portfolio manager of hedge fund Emrys Partners, L.P., said
Wednesday that he is positive on U.S. housing but wary of
Canada's housing market.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York,
Eisman said he likes housing stocks such as Lennar,
Forestar Group, Colony Financial Corp., and
Ocwen Financial.
He said he is wary of Canadian mortgage originator Home
Capital Group. Eisman said the Canadian housing market
is troubled and estimated the domestic funding gap for the six
big Canadian banks at roughly $427 billion.