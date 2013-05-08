NEW YORK May 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond
investor and head of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday at
the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that investors should
avoid bank deposits gold, adding that record low interest rates
will be around for some time to come.
Gundlach, whose Los-Angeles based firm manages $59 billion
in assets, added that the risk of depositor taxes, such as those
used in a bailout of Cyprus's banks, should be enough to make
investors and savers wary of deposits.
Gundlach reiterated that U.S. Treasuries are not over-owned
and said stock investors should consider going short shares of
fast-food restaurant Chipotle. "Gourmet burrito is an
oxymoron," he said.
Through April, Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund had earned an annualized three-year return
of 11.15 percent, making it the top performer among all U.S.
intermediate-term bond funds, according to Morningstar.