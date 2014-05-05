NEW YORK May 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Monday that investors should bet against the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF because he does not see the expected rebound in single-family housing occurring.

Gundlach, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said that problems dogging the housing market include expected rises in mortgage rates and the amount of student loan debt carried by young adults, which makes saving for a down payment difficult.

He also said that if mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were wound down by the government, mortgage rates would rise. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)