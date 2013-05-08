NEW YORK May 8 High-profile money managers
raised red flags on the loose monetary policies taking place
around the world at the annual Ira Sohn Investment Conference, a
closely watched charitable event, on Wednesday.
The event, which raises money for pediatric cancer research,
is where big-name hedge fund managers come to share their "best
ideas" with other wealthy investors.
The Federal Reserve's monetary policies, with its monthly
purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage securities,
came in for sharp criticism. Money managers touched a wide
variety of investment topics.
Here are selected comments from the conference:
PAUL SINGER - Singer who founded the $21 billion Elliott
Management hedge fund and is a big contributor to Republican
political candidates, said the Fed's monetary policies are
distorting the prices of long-term bonds and the global
recovery.
"Everyone wants a safe haven," said Singer. "There is no
such thing in today's markets and that's one of the elements of
the distortion."
He said a number of developed countries are facing
"long-term insolvency" and the monetary stimulus will not fix
that.
KYLE BASS - Bass, of Hayman Capital Management, called Japan
"completely insolvent."
In April, the Bank of Japan also said it was likely to
purchase over 7 trillion yen ($75 billion) of long-term
government bonds a month, an aggressive monetary policy to end
years of deflation in the world's third largest economy.
Bass said he likes Dex Media Inc., a marketing
services company, because a transformation is taking place at
the company that published the yellow pages directories. Shares
of Dex Media briefly soared 27 percent after Bass spoke.
WILLIAM ACKMAN - Ackman, the founder of The Pershing Square
Capital Management, talked up the prospects of Procter & Gamble
Co, in which he took a $2 billion stake last July when
the shares were trading around $59. The stock is now trading
around $78, or roughly a 30 percent gain. Ackman said on
Wednesday that P&G could hit $125 per share in two years.
STANLEY DRUCKENMILLER-- Druckenmiller, who founded Duquesne
Capital Management, said the Fed's monetary policy is the "most
inappropriate" in history. He also said commodity prices are at
the end of a supercycle.
"We're betting that the move down there is not a correction,
that this is the end of the big supercycle in commodities that
started 10 years ago," he said.
KEITH MEISTER - Meister, of Corvex Management, who was
activist investor Carl Icahn's right-hand man prior to founding
Corvex, said he likes telecommunications companies TW Telecom
Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc, pushing up
their share prices.
The Corvex managing partner said a telecom marriage between
TW Telecom and Level 3 is likely down the road. "One day these
two companies could be together," he said.
Meister said he likes Level 3 for its accelerating revenue
growth and the direction of its chief executive, Jeff Storey.