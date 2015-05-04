UPDATE 2-Akzo could face investor revolt for blocking talks, PPG says
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates after interview with PPG CEO McGarry)
May 4 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said on Monday that oil company Pioneer Natural Resources was "dramatically overvalued", and fell into a category of firms involved in hydraulic fracturing that are now losing money.
Pioneer was down 2.7 percent at $1.6679 a share, after his comments.
"We object to oil fracking because their investments can contaminate portfolio returns," Einhorn told the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. He said Pioneer was "burning through cash", losing money on its investments, and was not growing its reserves. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates after interview with PPG CEO McGarry)
* Says will provide consulting services to several of its member airlines through a new agreement with African Airlines Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna