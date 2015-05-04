May 4 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said on Monday that oil company Pioneer Natural Resources was "dramatically overvalued", and fell into a category of firms involved in hydraulic fracturing that are now losing money.

Pioneer was down 2.7 percent at $1.6679 a share, after his comments.

"We object to oil fracking because their investments can contaminate portfolio returns," Einhorn told the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. He said Pioneer was "burning through cash", losing money on its investments, and was not growing its reserves. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)