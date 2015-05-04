NEW YORK May 4 Billionaire hedge fund manager
David Einhorn kicked off the 20th annual Sohn Investment
Conference in New York on Monday by laying out his case against
oil frackers, arguing that these companies drill "lots and lots
of holes" and burn through plenty of cash.
Einhorn, who often unveils so-called short-bets against
companies at these events, cited Pioneer Natural Resources Co
as a particular offender, and its stock price dropped as
much as 5.3 percent. The company should trade closer to $78 a
share, he said, not the $166.50 the stock is trading at now.
"Pioneer is burning cash and its reserves are not growing,"
said Einhorn, who runs $11 billion Greenlight Capital, adding
"Pioneer ought to stop touting estimates based on stale
pricing." The company is losing 20 cents of present value for
every dollar it invests.
Last year Einhorn unveiled a short bet against athenahealth
Inc at a previous Sohn conference and was the first to
underscore problems at Lehman Brothers months before the
investment bank filed for bankruptcy.
Activist investor Barry Rosenstein discussed two investment
ideas that were already well known on Wall Street: His bets on
drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and
Qualcomm Inc.
Keith Meister, a former Carl Icahn lieutenant who now runs
$8 billion Corvex Management, touted fast food restaurant chain
Yum Brands, saying his firm is one of the five largest
investors and that the company is Corvex's second-biggest
investment ever. On Friday Daniel Loeb's Third Point said it had
taken a "significant" stake in Yum.
Meister said Yum should spin off its China business,
allowing a fully independent China company that appeals to the
nation's large middle class. He said Yum's share could trade at
least at $130, compared with the current price of $92.25, after
the company spins off the China operation.
For visitors to the Sohn Conference, a virtual who's who of
the $3 trillion hedge fund industry held at New York's Avery
Fisher Hall, the draw is getting new ideas to put into a
portfolio at a time stock-picking is getting ever tougher after
a multi-year bull market.
Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson said he has not adjusted
his portfolio in months and is looking for inspiration for fresh
positions. "I'm a man of action and I'm hoping to get some good
ideas here."
