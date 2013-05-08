NEW YORK May 8 Jonathon Jacobson, chief investment officer of Highfields Capital Management, warned investors on Wednesday against AT&T and Linn Energy and suggested going short on Digital Realty Trust , a global operator of data centers.

Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Jacobson said Digital Realty Trust faces increased competition from other data centers and cloud computing. He said the company is "both a melting ice cube and is highly dependent on the capital market to pay its dividends."