NEW YORK May 5 Hedge fund manager Philippe
Laffont recommended Liberty Global Plc at an
investment conference on Monday, saying that fresh demand in
broadband services will help boost growth at the company.
Laffont, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New
York, said Liberty's shares, now trading around $40 a share,
could "easily" rise above $100 per share.
He said the huge popularity in video streaming service
Netflix will force homeowners to upgrade their
broadband.
Laffont described Liberty Global's business as "awesome" and
praised the company's chief executive, John Malone.
Laffont said he sees a chance that Vodafone could
buy Liberty Global, saying: "We think that merger will happen,
it is just a question of time." He said it would be a good
geographic fit, saying the companies would complement each other
in Europe.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Leslie Adler)