BRIEF-Marriott sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019
* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth, adding 285,000 to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019
NEW YORK May 5 Chris Shumway, the founder and managing partner of Shumway Capital, said on Monday that Moody's Investors Service could see significant revenue growth opportunities in coming years.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference, Shumway said Moody's, one of the two biggest credit rating agencies in the United States, "is a great business."
He also said the company's management is shareholder friendly, noting stock buybacks.
Shares of Moody's traded up 1.6 percent up at $79.81 on Monday.
Shumway also suggested investors short the offshore yuan, the CNH. China will have "limited options... to deal with their slowing growth," he said.
The Sohn Investment Conference raises money to support pediatric oncology research. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - on March 15, co through units entered into an amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016