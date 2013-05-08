BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
NEW YORK May 8 Clifton Robbins, chief executive of Blue Harbour Group, urged investors at the Sohn Conference in New York on Wednesday to consider web services provider Akamai Technologies and CACI International, an IT solutions provider for homeland security and government, as long-term investments.
He said both are "at the sweet spot of cyber technology" and can help companies and governments prevent cyber attacks.
He said Akamai is 30 percent undervalued and highlighted its stable customer base and significant recurring revenue. He said the company is moving 15 percent to 30 percent of the world's web traffic.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.