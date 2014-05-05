UPDATE 1-Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
NEW YORK May 5 PointState Capital's Zach Schreiber said on Monday that he recommended the shares of Valero Energy Co and Marathon Petroleum Corp because he sees crude prices falling and says U.S. refiners will benefit.
"We believe crude oil is going lower, much lower," Schreiber said at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, citing an expected build-up in crude oil inventories.
"Crude strength has led to complacency," said Schreiber, who is chief executive and chief investment officer of PointState.
"We like Valero and Marathon Petroleum," he said, also citing the strength of their balance sheets.
Shares of Valero were trading up 0.4 percent at $58.14, and Marathon shares were up 0.2 percent at $95.98.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Rodrigo Campos, Sam Forgione and Luciana Lopez)
March 21 Northern Trust Corp announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results