NEW YORK May 4 Not all investors agree with
hedge fund manager David Einhorn's take on Pioneer Natural
Resources' Co, which he described as "A business that
burns cash and doesn't grow, (that) isn't worth anything."
Einhorn, speaking at the Ira Sohn conference on Monday in
New York, cautioned that investments in Pioneer and other shale
oil drillers could "contaminate oil portfolio returns."
The fund manager, chief of Greenlight Capital, labeled
Pioneer a "motherfracker" that was burning through cash.
Some on Wall Street remained optimistic about the company
and sector despite Einhorn's criticisms. For these investors and
advisers, the fate of the companies depends primarily upon oil
prices.
"He is right if oil prices remain under $60; he is dead
wrong if prices go beyond $75," said Fadel Gheit, an analyst at
Oppenheimer & Co.
Pioneer's shares fell as much as 6 percent after Einhorn's
comments, giving up gains accumulated over the last month.
Shares closed on Monday at $168.33, down 1.9 percent.
Pioneer declined comment, referring Reuters to its earnings
statement expected Tuesday.
Because oil markets may be approaching an inflection point
as shale production is curtailed and oil refinery runs increase
demand, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate
upgraded his price target on the stock to $200 a share, in a
recent note to clients obtained by Reuters.
In the note, Leggate held that U.S. oil companies are
undervalued and advocated a gradual shift toward higher exposure
to companies including Pioneer and Concho Resources Inc.
, remaining cautious of their portfolio quality and
balance sheet strength.
Investors have piled in to Pioneer and other shale drillers,
driving up their shares up as much as 30 percent since January,
outstripping gains in oil.
Private equity funds have sought a toehold in oil
production, with a $4.5 billion Blackstone Group
oversubscribed earlier this year.
Einhorn's comments are not seen deterring eager investors
from the space.
"I do not presently see any broad retreat of private equity
from the energy space," said David Asmus, a partner at law firm
Morgan Lewis. "Energy is no longer "hot" so certain funds may
have lost interest in chasing it, but others who are value
focused seem to remain very interested, as demonstrated by the
amount of money that has been raised this year," he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Steve)