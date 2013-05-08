NEW YORK May 8 David Stemerman, founder of
hedge fund Conatus Capital Management, recommended betting
against the shares of South Africa's African Bank Investments
Ltd on Wednesday.
Stemerman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New
York, said African Bank "is engaged in risky lending practices"
and noted that it has seen a rise in its holdings of "very large
unsecured loans."
He said the bank is almost entirely dependent on wholesale
funding from institutional investors and bond markets rather
than deposits, which increases its vulnerability, and that it
could face a "similar fate" as collapsed investment banks Lehman
Brothers and Bear Stearns.