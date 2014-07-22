BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
MILAN, July 22 Italy's asset management industry saw inflows of 13.8 billion euros ($18.6 billion) in June from 7.1 billion euros in May, industry body Assogestioni said on Tuesday.
Total inflows in the first six months of the year amounted to 57.5 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.456 trillion euros.
($1 = 0.7415 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
